Wives of foreign envoys donate goods to Master Ayub’s school

Islamabad : Head of Mission's Spouses Group and Turkish ambassador's wife Zlatomira Yurdakul handed over school supplies, portable tables, fruit cakes and cash to Master Ayub, who runs a school for underprivileged children in a public park of Sector F-6/3.

Zlatomira Yurdakul said for Master Ayub's noble cause, she had set aside a very small part of the money from the sale of the book titled 'Culinary Diplomacy' with which she bought 60 portable tables on behalf of Head of Mission's Spouses Group.

She told reporters that the wives of foreign envoys decided to use personal funds to support Master Ayub's cause and donated Rs37,000 cash.

Separately, Tarana of Azerbaijan bought 180 bags of school supplies and Madame Fawziah of Yemen two bags of treats, while Serena Hotel prepared 180 boxes of fruit cake.

Zlatomira Yurdakul handed over a bag of notebooks to Master Ayub.

Among the women who donated money were Nezira (Bosnia and Herzegovina), Amal (Palestine), Naoko (Japan), Darlene (Cuba), Fawziah (Yemen), Zevar (Tadjikistan), Pornrat (Thailand), Irina (Indonesia), Minsun (South Korea) and Rania (Syria).

Those, who were unable to attend the ceremony but sent in the money, included Binita (Nepal), Junaidah (Brunei), Elmira (Kyrgyzstan) and Julia (EU-Germany).