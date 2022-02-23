No end to inflation in sight, as millers demand hike in flour prices

Rawalpindi : Due to hefty hike in POL prices, the flourmill owners have demanded an increase in the price of flour (atta) by Rs50 on a 20-kilogram bag.

The prices of all basic items particularly kitchen items such as rice, cooking oil, meat, chicken, and all kinds of vegetables and fruits have continuously been rising here.

Multinational companies are also increasing the prices of their products including soaps, shampoos, powdered milk, pampers, biscuits, noodles, etc. on regular basis but nobody is taking action to keep a check on prices.

All Pakistan Flourmills Welfare Association (Punjab) Chairman Tahir Hanif Malik Tuesday demanded an increase in prices of a 20-kilogram atta bag by Rs50. He said that the government has made a hefty hike in POL prices therefore, their cost has also increased. The government is revising electricity prices, POL prices, and increasing packing material prices on a regular basis. The grinding cost is continuously rising on regular basis, therefore we demand of the government to revise the ex-mill price of ‘atta’, he added

Deputy Director (Food) spokesman Muhammad Ali has admitted all facts and figures saying flourmill owners have demanded to increase the prices of atta. He said that the Punjab government has fixed ex-mill prices of atta at Rs1075 and retail shopkeepers could sell it at Rs1100.

After a hefty increase in POL prices, the prices of rice also jumped to 215 per kilogram against Rs190, the prices of chicken are continuously soaring and 1-kilogram chicken meat is selling over Rs400 against Rs350. One kilogram of tomato is being sold at Rs150 against Rs120, one kilogram of garlic is selling at Rs400 against Rs200, one-kilogram ginger is available at Rs200. The prices of all kinds of vegetables and fruits have also witnessed increase on daily basis.

The reliable sources told ‘The News’ that ghee/cooking oil dealers have demanded to further increase the prices of commodities by Rs80 per kilogram. The dealers of ghee/cooking oil have once again stopped supply to utility stores and open markets to increase the prices, the sources said. The sources also said that all branded and non-branded companies without any permission are increasing the prices of their products on daily basis.

Wholesalers continue to supply pulses, rice, ghee, cooking oil, and other items at higher prices in the open market than the government’s fixed rates.

Prices of pet food and millet have also been increased and the prices of beef and mutton have also gone up.