Four deaths, 116 COVID-19 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : The fifth wave of coronavirus illness, the COVID-19 outbreak that hit the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder claimed another four lives in the last 24 hours from the region while 116 new patients were confirmed positive taking the total number of patients so far tested positive from the twin cities to 176,590.

The fifth wave of the outbreak started losing intensity in the first week of February however, the number of patients and the positivity rate of the infection has been showing a slight rise again for the last three days in the federal capital.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 that had dropped down to 1.34 per cent on February 20 from 22.30 per cent on January 25 this year has been recorded as 2.12 per cent in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. Similarly, the number of patients reported in a day from ICT that was 62 on February 20 has jumped to 97 in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 3.04 per cent in the last 24 hours. It is important that the virus has so far claimed a total of 2,322 lives from the twin cities.

According to details, the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1005 while confirmation of another 97 patients took the tally to 133,936 of which 132,050 patients had achieved cure from the illness. The number of active cases from ICT has dropped down to below 1,000 after six weeks as it was recorded as 881 on Tuesday.

From Rawalpindi district, the virus has claimed three more lives in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,317 while another 19 individuals were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district that took the tally to 42,654 of which 40,964 patients had recovered from the illness.

The number of active cases in the district was 373 on Tuesday of which 31 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 342 confirmed patients of the illness were in isolation at their homes.