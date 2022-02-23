AJK assembly passes bill to repeal employees’ ad-hoc law

Islamabad : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly in a session held on Tuesday passed a bill to repeal the law passed during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) regarding the tenure of ad-hoc, temporary government employees.

The report of the committee headed by the senior minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan was presented. Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar on the point of objection said that the rules regarding the formation of the committee under rule 163 and selection of the chairman read that the chairman of the standing committee would only be the concerned minister.

However, speaker rejected his objection and allowed the report of the committee to be tabled in the house, on which opposition protested and staged a walkout of session.

The senior minister read out report of the committee while Law Minister Faheem Akhtar moved a motion for approval of the bill which was passed.

In his address in assembly, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the PTI government repealed the black law of PMLN which it introduced to gain political and electoral interests.