Dr Ishrat defends SBP amendment

Islamabad : Dr. Ishrat Husain, former governor, State Bank of Pakistan, at a webinar titled ‘The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Act 2021’ has defended the recent changes in the State Bank Act (SBA) giving autonomy to the bank.

The webinar was organised here by the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS). Dr. Neelum Nigar from ISS moderated the talk.

Dr. Ishrat Husain said that the State Bank act since 1960 was amended several times till 2020. As the conditions change, it is important to adapt the central bank accordingly instead of remaining isolated to what is happening internationally. He said that around the world, central banks were given autonomy and operational independence in order to carry out their functions without any interference from the parts of the government. However, he said, it did not mean autonomy from the government but the idea of autonomy is within the government.

On the issue of IMF, Dr. Ishrat was of the view that the IMF programme in Pakistan became highly contentious and controversial. The question of the IMF dictating the central bank should be taken from a larger perspective. He observed that the board of the IMF looks at the internal working of the IMF and does not concern itself with pointing directions to any member country unless that country enters into an agreement with the IMF for financial assistance. Hence, it is imperative to correct the misconception that the central bank will become subservient to the IMF.

He stressed that the act had a lot of vagueness and had to be clarified. He highlighted multiple areas of the motivation behind the set of amendments including clarity of objectives. change and clarity in functions of the central bank, development financing to be done through federal budget resources instead of the State Bank, financial resources and capital strength, functional and administrative autonomy, audit by the Auditor General of Pakistan, transparency, and governance in functioning and isolation of external influence in decision making and directives.

Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson, BoG, ISS, said it is important to understand the trigger point and the reasoning behind the amendments introduced in the act.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Director General, ISS, said that there are multiple shades of opinion with regards to the amendment act with some linking it to the conditionalities put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while some others remain highly critical of this move though some others argue that it is not the IMF programme itself but an important step to ensure independency of the central bank.