Tehmeedullah elected plastic surgeons body chief

PESHAWAR: Prof Dr Tehmeedullah, the director, Burn and Plastic Surgery Centre, Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Peshawar, has been elected as president of the Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons for two years.

His election was announced during the 26th annual International Conference of Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons recently held in King Edward Medical University, Lahore, a press release said.

Dr Tehmeedullah, who is also training director of Postgraduate Medical Institute, Peshawar, and faculty member of Plastic Surgery College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, said that they would continue to scale up awareness and reduce burns from gas leakages and other incidences which are avoidable.