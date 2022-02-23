Baffa-Pakhal tehsil slot: PTI awards ticket to PMLN’s expected nominee

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced candidate for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil slot as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz yet to announce its nominee.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf convener for Hazara Division, MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan gave away the ticket to Abdul Shakoor Khan, who was also the expected candidate of the PMLN, for the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil.

The PML-N is yet to finalise the name of one of the three applicants, including Abdul Shakoor Khan, Sardar Shah Khan and Umar Nawaz Khan.

Sources said the PMLN’s senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, who was supposed to announce the party’s aspirant, had left for the United Kingdom due the death of his nephew.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also visited the residence of Abdul Shakoor Khan in Baffa town last week and assured him that he would be awarded the party ticket for the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil mayor slot.

“We have fielded strongest possible aspirants for tehsil mayor slots of Baffa-Pakhal, Mansehra, Balakot and Oghi and will support an independent contender in the Darband tehsil,” said Saleh Muhammad Khan.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl had already fielded its district general secretary, Maulana Nasir, for the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil mayor position.

Sources said following the defection by Abdul Shakoor Khan to the PTI, the PMLN would likely field Sardar Shah Khan, former district councillor of the party, for the slot.