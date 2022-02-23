Minister inaugurates sports gala

JAMRUD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri inaugurated a sports gala at the Jamrud Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Sports Amir Sultan Tareen, MPA Shafiq Sher Afridi, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Khyber Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Chairman Alhaj Syed Nawab Afridi, Director Sports Merged Districts Abdullah Shah and other officials were also present.

The games will be played from February 22 to February 27 at different grounds in Peshawar.

Football, volleyball, kabaddi, hockey, basketball and athletics competitions would be held during the sports gala. The football matches will be played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium in Peshawar, volleyball at the Islamia College University in Peshawar, kabaddi at Mohmand, hockey at Islamia College while basketball and athletics competitions would take place at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

The kits and other equipment have been distributed among the players.

Players from Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Tank, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat would participate in the sports gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Noorul Haq Qadri said the government had allocated huge funds for the construction of sports grounds in various parts of the country.

He added that Rs290 million had been allocated for upgrading the Jamrud Sports Complex and other sports facilities in Tirah, Mullagori, Zakhakhel and other areas. He said that sports complexes in Kurram, Bajaur and Mohmand were also being upgraded.