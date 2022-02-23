Panagahs — a dream come true

PESHAWAR: Some of the initiatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) towards its claim of making the country a welfare state have started yielding results with the Panagahs, the shelters for homeless people, being one of them.

“It’s a blessing for me. Being an unskilled labourer, I used to spend a major share of my earnings on food or night stay. Then someone told me about this initiative, Panagah, of [Prime Minister] Imran Khan. And now I have no worries about dinner and spending the night,” said Jamin Shah, a labourer. Belonging to the Khyber district, Jamin Shah, 60, works as a seasonal labourer in Peshawar.

The facility provides breakfast and dinner to deserving people who go there for their stay.

Jamin Shah said that he had learnt about the Panagah from a fellow-labourer and went there for an overnight stay. “The facility provided me with the opportunity to save all the money earned during my work,” he told The News.

The labourer said he could not find a job daily and would spend the money from his daily wage while staying in Peshawar.

Jamin Shah was not sure whether or not the officials would allow him to stay here but was told that elderly people can stay at the Panagah without any restrictions. “There are no restrictions on elderly people but younger people can’t live in this place permanently,” the caretaker told this scribe.

Another man, Bakhti Jan, 69, from North Waziristan tribal district, said that he had brought his family for a medical check-up to Peshawar and was staying at the Panagah.

He was satisfied with the facilities being provided at the place, saying he could not expect such a dinner at his home.

Irfan Khan from Bannu said he was married and going without a job. “I am accompanying my wife who is visiting the University of Haripur where she is enrolled in a PhD programme.

He said though his wife was employed, the salary was not enough to support the family and enable her to continue her studies. This is why we used the facility to minimise the expenditures, Iran added.

District Social Welfare Officer Younas Afridi said that the government was working to help needy people.

He added that the students who visit Peshawar for admissions or candidates appearing in tests or interviews for jobs also stayed at Panagah. “Recently, more than 100 candidates appearing in the FC test stayed at this place,” he said.

He praised Peshawar Division Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud for his support. The official said that some people were reluctant to take advantage of these facilities. He said last year they asked the labourers to vacate the footpath outside the Spin Jumat and shift to Panagah.

They were told that the department bus would pick them up from the place in the evening and drop them in the morning to help them go for their work. However, they refused to move to Panagah, saying that they go to work early in the morning and it would not be possible for them to reach the workplace in time.

These people were told to refrain from sleeping on the roadside and move to the nearby government-run centre but they did not pay any heed to their request, he said, adding he feared they would again occupy the place as the summer sets in.

The official said that it was difficult to differentiate between the labourer and professional beggars, adding some well-off people provide these labourers cash or food, which encouraged them to stay at the footpath.

Another official of the same department said it was the responsibility of the police to arrest the beggars after the imposition of Section 144.

He suggested to the police to register cases against them under the KP Vagrancy Restraint Act.