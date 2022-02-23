Woman commits suicide

MANSEHRA: A woman allegedly committed suicide while a man was killed by unidentified assailants over an old enmity in different parts of Balakot on Tuesday.

The married woman, who had been suffering from some mental illness, fired at her in the Ghanool area of Balakot and died instantly.

The police, after lodging first information report, started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident.

In another incident in the Satbani area of Balakot, unidentified assailants opened fire on Mohammad Rafique, leaving him seriously injured. The locals rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to police, the slain was acquitted in the murder case of a local by a local court some years back.

The Balakot Police Station after lodging FIR started an investigation to arrest the accused, who managed to flee following the firing incident.