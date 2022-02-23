Woman allegedly slaughters ailing son

TAKHTBHAI: A woman allegedly slaughtered her ailing minor son in Kot Mamo Khan Killay in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station on Tuesday.

After registering the case by Ghani Muhammad, the paternal uncle of the minor victim Haris Khan, the police acted promptly and arrested the accused woman along with the sharp dagger used in the crime. It was learnt that the woman was a patient of depression as her two sons had already died because of thalassemia some time ago.

The relatives said that the four-month old Haris had also been ill for the last several days and his mother suspected that he might also be suffering from thalassemia disease. Father of the victim is in Saudi Arabia in connection with earning a livelihood.