Selfless efforts stressed to promote patriotism

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a national conference on Tuesday stressed the need for selfless efforts to promote patriotism, which could be done only by giving preference to national interests over personal ones.

The conference titled “Youth Engagement Conference; Hamara Pakistan” was jointly organized by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Islamabad and the Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar.

Governor Shah Farman, who is also chancellor of the public sector universities by virtue of his office, was the chief guest.

The conference was attended by a number of students of Peshawar-based public and private universities in addition to students of seminaries and professional colleges.

The conference was addressed as well by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Said, PICSS President Abdul Basit, University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees, Director, Pakistan Studies Center Dr Fakhrul Islam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Razia Sultana and others.

Shah Farman said Pakistan was the only country which could effectively lead the Muslim world. He said the era of the Cold War had come to an end and the final round of the war was played on the soil of Afghanistan where the blood of over one million Afghans was shed.

At the end of the war and debacle of the now-defunct USSR, the Afghans were forgotten and thrown away and sanctions were imposed on Pakistan, he said.

The governor said that Pakistan would have to achieve economic independence, which was a must for the promotion of the spirit of patriotism.

Muhammad Ali Saif said Pakistan is a reality, which would and must live forever. He said that the strongest ideas were required for national identity. “We can earn respect at the international level only by making Pakistan our identity. Students and youth should be positive about their nationality,” he stressed.

A former ambassador to India Abdul Basit said that Pakistaniat is in the name of faith, unity and discipline. If they are lacking in our national life, there is no point in mere sloganeering, he added.

He said that the country had made a lot of progress and the nation would emerge the strongest one when the spirit of sacrificing personal interests over national interests gets strengthened.

Dr Muhammad Idrees said national identity was in patriotism. It is said that nationalism was the religion of modern-day and every nation identifies itself by its nationality.

Pakistanism is the nationality, which provides identity to the people of the country in the world. The young generation must be made aware of the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

Brigadier (Retd) Simon Sharaf in his speech said that the Christian community played an important role in making the country. He said no Pakistani should be discriminated against on the basis of religion or ideology.

Dr Razia Sultana said nationalism and patriotism are two sides of the same coin. “Obviously, we have a lot of patriotism, but in practice, we have to play a role,” she said.

She said that positive discrimination is a good thing, especially for women.

Dr Fakhrul Islam said that many misconceptions had been created about Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the history of Pakistan. He said that the speech of Quaid-e-Azam on August 11, 1947, was taken out of context and an attempt was made to portray Pakistan as a secular state.

