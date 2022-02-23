Anti-polio campaign begins in Tank

TANK: The district administration has launched the anti-polio campaign in the district to vaccinate children against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shair Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmad and other officials were present at the District Polio Control Room (DPCR) to open the drive.

The officials administered anti-polio drops to the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayyum Burki said the local police would provide foolproof security to the vaccinators.