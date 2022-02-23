KP to set up Minerals Development Company

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to set up a Minerals Development Company and a draft law has also been prepared for the purpose.

The step has been taken to strengthen the minerals sector along modern lines and encourage the private sector for joint ventures with the government with the aim to exploit the minerals sector potentials of the province to the optimum.

This was told in a meeting of the Mines and Minerals Development Department held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, administrative secretaries and other officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials to expedite setting up of the Mines and Minerals Development Company.

He hoped revenue could increase significantly by effectively utilizing the mineral resources of the province.

The chief minister directed the officials to take steps to fully utilize the precious minerals in the province by encouraging private sector investment.

He added that a mechanism should also be devised to promote partnership with the private sector for the purpose.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to take steps to provide all the services, including issuance of non-objection certificates to industrialists and private investors under one roof.

He called for streamlining the lease process to make it easier and more transparent.

Earlier, briefing about the overall performance of the department with special focus on the reforms initiatives.

It was informed that initiatives were underway for the geological mapping of mineral resources in the province.

Similarly, a modern laboratory was being set up for international certification of the mineral products.

The participants were informed that a project of setting up of mines rescue service and labour welfare centres in merged areas was due for completion.

It was told that action had been taken against idle leases, adding 13 mineral titles have been cancelled due to non-commencement of physical work.