It is a little known fact that International Mother Language Day, observed on February 21, was inspired by one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. On that day in 1952, students in Dhaka protesting for the recognition of Bengali/Bangla were shot dead by police. Unesco decided to honour their sacrifice for a language that was being stifled by the state in 1999 by instituting a day to raise awareness about linguistic diversity. The lesson is one we could still use to this day as provincial and regional languages are still in danger of dying out, often with the active involvement of the state.

Of the over six thousand languages spoken in the world, nearly half of them are facing a challenge of a bigger language devouring them. According to Unesco, there are thousands of underused languages that will face extinction by the end of this century. One way to keep these languages alive is to make sure they get adequate attention both individually and professionally. People and governments must realise that languages have to be kept alive consciously and with sustained efforts. Language experts say that over 40 percent of languages around the world are endangered and most of them are on the verge of going extinct. As the 21st century progresses in science and technology, only a few hundred languages make their presence felt as part of the education systems across the world. The situation is even more depressing if you look at the increasingly digitised world that makes use of hardly a couple of hundred languages. Most psychologists and child development specialists believe that one of the best ways to improve children’s learning abilities is to teach in their mother tongues. The first years in a child’s cognitive development play a significant role and early vocabulary that they learn from their parents stays with them for the rest of their lives. Gradually, most mother tongues get replaced by other languages at school. It is unfortunate that the modern world is eradicating indigenous and local languages at a faster pace than ever. As children don’t get a chance to study in their mother tongues, the richness of linguistic diversity is declining almost everywhere in the world.

In Pakistan, we have nearly 80 languages from Khunjerab to Karachi and from Gilgit to Gwadar. But hardly a dozen or so languages are likely to survive for another 100 years. English is fast replacing Urdu which is in turn supplanting most other languages. There is an urgent need to make education possible in languages such as Balochi, Pashto, Punjabi, Saraiki, and Sindhi, at all levels. Other languages such as English and Urdu do have their benefits as lingua franca and official languages, but mother tongues cannot be sacrificed at the altar of languages other than one’s mother tongue. There should not be any stigma attached to someone who prefers to speak in one’s own language. The fact is that trying to impose one language on a diverse country does more to feed resentment and alienation than recognising our rich heritage ever would. The federal and provincial governments must make efforts to preserve all languages in the country and for that purpose they must allocate adequate resources.