Dangerous profession

Pakistan is not safe for journalists. In 2021, at least four journalists lost their lives in the line of duty. It is shocking that Pakistan’s standing in the Press Freedom Index 2021 is quite low. Last year, the country was ranked 145 out of 180 countries. How can democracy flourish in a state where free speech and the media are curbed? The government should take strict action against those who abuse their power and ensure that the country is made safe enough for journalists to practise their profession freely.
Abdul Basit Ranjha
Phalia
