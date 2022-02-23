Burdened poor

This refers to the editorial ‘The petrol shock’ (February 17). The prices of petroleum products are increasing by the day. This increase affects ordinary citizens. Transporters increase their fares, and basic commodities get more expensive.

While the petroleum levy and sales tax are considerably low, more needs to be done by the government to protect the nation from the impact of increasing petrol prices.

Muhammad Sheraz Mushtaq

Mandi Bahauddin