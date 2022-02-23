Future is now

Since Ziaul Haq banned students unions, students’ concerns have been sidelined. Instances of harassment are increasing, but every time students try to raise their issues, they are blackmailed into silence. Fortunately, the Sindh government has approved the bill to restore student unions.

These unions will encourage political thinking and students’ grooming and help them elect representatives to voice their concerns. They will also allow skilled and competent individuals to learn the art of politics, so that they may join the country’s mainstream politics someday. Other provinces should also restore student unions.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi