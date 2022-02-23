Unbridled street crimes in Karachi are resulting in the deaths of a large number of residents. CCTV cameras with their poor video quality are of little help in catching the culprits. Also, outdated NADRA technology is usually unable to identify them. Last week, a senior journalist was killed by armed robbers in North Nazimabad, Karachi. Later that same day, a security guard of a bakery was murdered while trying to stop a robbery.

Even the police are not safe and many have lost their lives fighting these criminals. Karachiites are justified in questioning the federal and provincial governments regarding the steps being taken to rid them of this menace. People are tired of hearing the hollow promises of dealing with such criminals with an ‘iron fist’ issued after each incident. Strict measures are required immediately or the city of lights will be lost in darkness.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi