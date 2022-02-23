Kapco quarterly profit falls 37pc

Karachi: Kot Addu Power Company Limited (Kapco) on Tuesday reported a 37 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on account of an increase in the cost of sales.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs3.32 billion for the quarter ended December 31, down from Rs5.29 billion the previous year. The company did not announce any dividend for the period.

Earnings per share came in at Rs3.78, compared with Rs6.02 during the same period last year.

The company said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs19.49 billion, compared with Rs10.67 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased manifolds to Rs17.66 billion from Rs5.08 billion, reducing the profit margins.

For the half-year ended December 31, the company announced a profit of Rs5.60 billion against Rs11.49 billion.

During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs6.37 as compared with Rs13.06 per share recorded a year ago.