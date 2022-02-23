Millat Tractors Q2 profit drops 9pc

KARACHI: Millat Tractors on Tuesday reported a 9 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, on account of an increase in the cost of sales.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs1.52 billion for the quarter ended December 31, down from Rs1.68 billion the previous year.
The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs45/share.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs25.24/share, compared with Rs24.54/share during the same period last year.
The company said its sales for the quarter rose to Rs14.64 billion, compared with Rs10.46 billion a year earlier. However, the cost of sales increased to Rs11.69 billion from Rs7.59 billion that reduced the profit margins.
For the half-year ended December 31, the company announced a profit of Rs2.98 billion against Rs3 billion.
During this period, EPS was recorded at Rs46.78 as compared with Rs43.75 per share recorded a year ago.
LAHORE: Managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani on Tuesday assured maximum gas...
Karachi: Kot Addu Power Company Limited on Tuesday reported a 37 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on account...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
Doha: Major gas exporting nations said on Tuesday they could not guarantee prices or supplies at a summit overshadowed...
LAHORE: Banking sector has been in the driving seat in recent years. It is posting healthy growth in profits on the...
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday introduced ‘Online Only Brokers’, a digital...
Comments