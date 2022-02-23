Mangla Dam to feed Sindh as Tarbela bottoms out

LAHORE: Tarbela Dam, the second largest water reservoir of country, hit its lowest level on Tuesday, showing the scarcity of water has reached 20 percent against average uses, mainly owing to scanty rains and rather slowly thawing snow, The News has learnt.

As of Tuesday, water level of the reservoir built on Indus River declined to 1392ft, the point at which water outflows will be reduced to meagre inflows after exhausting stored supplies.

With outflows from dam diminishing, demand of Sindh, the lower riparian province will be met from Mangla Dam, the largest reservoir of the country on Jhelum River.

Despite low inflows in rivers due to largely dry weather for the past about a month and slow snowmelt, a senior official was optimistic about meeting irrigation requirements of standing wheat crop, which has just entered a crucial prematurity stage in various parts of the country.

After water in the Tarbela lake touched rock bottom, pending repair work on Dam's tunnels was initiated by Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) as it was to be carried out while keeping the lake's level below 1,411ft. Currently the water level in the dam was at minimum operating level of 1,392 feet while live storage today was 0.000 million acre feet (MAF).

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages is as follows:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 13,600 cusecs and Outflows 24,700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 3,900 cusecs and Outflows 3,900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 12,200 cusecs and Outflows 55,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 9,100 cusecs and Outflows 7,700 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 35,100 cusecs and Outflows 29,100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 28,800 cusecs and Outflows 34,000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 55,300 cusecs and Outflows 45,500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4,800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 36,900 cusecs and Outflows 32,600 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 30,000 cusecs and Outflows 6,100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 5,100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,392.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today 0.000 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,126.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.963 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.000 MAF.

Keeping in view consistent moist conditions, following rains, annual canal closure in the Punjab province was extended for two weeks amid reduced water demand.