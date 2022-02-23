ITFC’s $1.2bn to fund energy, agri imports for Pakistan in ‘22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will get a funding of $1.2 billion from the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to finance imports of petroleum, LNG and staple products in 2022.

The funds are part of a $4.5 billion framework agreement between Pakistan and ITFC, a subsidiary of the Islamic Develop­ment Bank signed in 2021.

Islamabad, however, was unable to fully utilise $1.5 billion, which was why the facility was reduced to $1.2 billion in the second year. Pakistan and ITFC had committed approximately $1.1 billion facilities in the first year, 2021. But, total disbursement remained around $800 million during July-January 2021-22 as per official sources.

Out of $1.5 billion for the second year, both sides signed an agreement of $1.2 billion with the hope that the disbursement would be accelerated. The deal was signed at IsDB headquarters in Jeddah between ITFC and a delegation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (EAD).

Prices of Brent crude crossed $99/barrel in the international market on Tuesday, triggering worries for oil importing countries like Pakistan. Domestic prices of oil were recently hiked to unprecedented levels by the government, and with the current trajectory, there seems to be no relief in sight for the consumers.

The $ 1.2 billion agreement includes financing the import of essential commodities such as crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, food and agricultural products; in addition to implementing trade related technical assistance intervention to ensure trade development impact.

Referring to the agreement, Nazeem Noordali, COO, ITFC stated that this annual plan reflects the importance of the longstanding cooperation between ITFC and the government of Pakistan ITFC was continuously working closely with its member countries to meet their requirements through providing integrated solutions that includes financing and capacity building tools that allows for maximising the development impact of ITFC interventions. “We are delighted and we will continue to mobilise financial resources to support Pakistan in its endeavours to achieve its economic targets through our existing framework agreement,” he added.

The EAD delegation expressed their appreciation for the continued support and partnership with ITFC, and underlined the need for enhanced cooperation through more efficient processes to further promote Islamic trade finance and trade development interventions in Pakistan.

Despite a challenging year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ITFC provided around $1.1 billion of trade financing in 2021. ITFC signed the 4th framework agreement with the government of Pakistan in June 2021 for $ 4.5 billion. It is worth mentioning that, since 2008, ITFC has provided $6.7 billion in favour of the Pakistan government.