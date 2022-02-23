Stocks caught in world rout as war haunts Eastern Europe

Stocks on Tuesday were pulled down by routing world markets and surging oil after Russia’s move to flood the Ukraine border with its armed forces around a couple of breakaway territories heightened fears of an all-out war in Eastern Europe, traders said.

After 350.67 points or 0.77 percent, KSE-100 Shares Index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), closed at 45,012.18 points, before testing a session high 45,362.85 and a low of 44,697.89 points.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks closed bearish on global equity selloff on Ukraine tensions.

Foreign selling, surging industrial power tariff, and investor concerns over the economic impact of surging global oil prices resulted in a bearish close, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also came down by 167.57 points or 0.95 percent to close at 17,513.12 points.

Traded shares, on the other hand, increased 90 million shares to 227.17 million shares from 137.65 million shares and value jumped to Rs7.62 billion from Rs3.61 billion. Market capital eased to Rs7.693 trillion from Rs7.744 trillion. Out of 341 actives in the session, 75 posted gains, 252 losses, while 14 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities in its market wrap said news that Russia was again building up its troops in the breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine weighed the market to an an intraday low of 664 points; however, some late recovery helped pare some the losses.

Major negativity was witnessed in technology stocks as TRG and SYS eroded 109 points from the index.

Mari Petroleum led the gainers, rising Rs28.82 to Rs1,757.30 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, up Rs336.47 to close at Rs10,199 per share.

Pakistan Tobacco was the biggest loser of the day, falling Rs32.24 to Rs1,008.01 per share, while Sanofi-Aventis ended up being the second most battered stock, losing Rs26.49 to end at Rs838.51 per share.

JS Research said the market remained under pressure on account of redemptions from mutual funds and global political noise.

Russia's announcement to deploy forces in the breakaway region led International oil prices to rise by 3 percent during the day, analysts at JS Research said.

“Going forward, we expect the market to remain range-bound due to the geopolitical situation and the ongoing rollover week,” the brokerage said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

Arif Habib Ltd in a note said, the market remained under pressure due to mounting international oil prices.

Selling was witnessed throughout the day mainly in the technology and cement stocks, which dragged the index down, the brokerage said.

The report added that eleventh-hour value hunting helped the market recover some early losses; however overall activity remained side-ways.

WorldCall Telecom was the most traded stock with 23.68 million shares, followed by Bank of Punjab that recorded a turnover of 14.41 million shares.

Other major volume-makers included Telecard Limited, TRG Pak Ltd, TPL Properties, Ghani Global Holdings, Nishat (Chunian), Cnergyico PK, K-Electric Ltd, and Unity Foods Ltd.

Futures contracts’ volumes decreased to 152.42 million shares from 180.25 million shares.