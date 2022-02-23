Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Tuesday, breaching 175 level, weighed down by a fresh greenback demand from importers and high global oil prices, dealers said.
The local unit ended at 176.23 to dollar, 0.27 percent down from Monday’s close of 175.75 in the interbank market.
“The local unit came under pressure again on increased demand for the US currency from importers for import payments,” said a foreign exchange dealer.
“The supply of the dollars was not adequate to cater the market requirement,” he added.
In the open market, Pakistani currency gained 30 paisas to close at 177.50 per dollar.
LAHORE: Managing director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani on Tuesday assured maximum gas...
Karachi: Kot Addu Power Company Limited on Tuesday reported a 37 percent fall in its quarterly net profit on account...
KARACHI: Millat Tractors on Tuesday reported a 9 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, on account of an increase...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
Doha: Major gas exporting nations said on Tuesday they could not guarantee prices or supplies at a summit overshadowed...
LAHORE: Banking sector has been in the driving seat in recent years. It is posting healthy growth in profits on the...
Comments