Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee fell against the dollar on Tuesday, breaching 175 level, weighed down by a fresh greenback demand from importers and high global oil prices, dealers said.

The local unit ended at 176.23 to dollar, 0.27 percent down from Monday’s close of 175.75 in the interbank market.

“The local unit came under pressure again on increased demand for the US currency from importers for import payments,” said a foreign exchange dealer.

“The supply of the dollars was not adequate to cater the market requirement,” he added.

In the open market, Pakistani currency gained 30 paisas to close at 177.50 per dollar.