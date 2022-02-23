Privatisation board gives green signal to HEC sale

ISLAMABAD: Privatisation Commission (PC) Board on Tuesday endorsed bidding process of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC), paving way for the transaction to be placed before the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) and then to the federal cabinet for final approval.

The PC Board approved the bidding price of Rs99.999/share or Rs1.41 billion and the winning bidder IMS Engineering (pvt) Limited (IMS) that the other day won the government’s all share in the entity along with management control.

“The Board members welcomed the price offered by the successful bidder as it is higher than the reference price and hence unanimously endorsed the bidder and bidding price for the entity, it also recommended that the same may be placed before CCoP and the federal cabinet for timely completion of the transaction,” said the statement.

The Board met with chairman PC Saleem Ahmed in chair, while federal minister for Privatisation, Muhammad Mian Soomro, federal secretary, board members, financial advisors (FAs) and senior officials of the ministry of Privatisation were in attendance.

After the Board’s endorsement, the transaction will be placed before the CCoP and to the federal cabinet for sanctioning.

On Monday, the PC executed the bidding process and the IMS Engineering Private Limited succeeded by offering the highest bid of Rs99.999/share---a little higher than the reserve price of Rs98.23/share. The other contenders including Waves-Singer and PEL came second and third respectively. PEL had quoted Rs17.731/shares while Waves-Singer Rs26.25/share.

The Board members were apprised that CCoP endorsed the reference price of Rs98.23 per share for HEC which was followed by the bidding.

HEC, a state-owned entity, is under the administrative control of the State Engineering Corporation (SEC), the share of which is fully owned by the Ministry of Industries and Production/federal government. Located in Taxila, HEC started its commercial operations in 1998.

Talking on the occasion, Mohammed Mian Soomro said the CCoP deliberated upon the issues relating to liabilities, which would pass on the new buyer [HEC], while employees related liabilities [post retirement grants and pensions etc] would not pass on the new buyer and would be considered by the parent body [i.e State Engineering Corporation].