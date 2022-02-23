Finance ministry may have misled ECC on KPP markup subsidy allocation

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Finance has likely tried to have Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet believe that allocation for mark-up subsidy and expected loan default under Kamyab Pakistan Programme was Rs1.053 trillion, but in reality, size of the scheme was revised downward massively, which raises serious questions, sources said on Tuesday.

In line with the IMF agreement, the government has slashed down the disbursement of loans under the much-hyped Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) to Rs40 billion for the current fiscal year till June 30, 2022, envisaging Rs5 billion/month disbursement among the borrowers. On eve of the launch of KPP, it was envisaged that total disbursement in eight-month period was expected to be around Rs40 billion for this fiscal.

So far in the first three months after the launch of KPP, the disbursement remained dismally slow and stood at just Rs1.4 billion. It was not expected the entire allocated amount would be anywhere closer to the initial estimate of Rs40 billion.

In a recent meeting of Steering Committee on KPP, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, hoped the disbursement of KPP loans would pick up and might touch Rs25-30 billion if the Executing Agencies (EAs), such as Akhuwat Foundation and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), worked hard.

It will be hard for the PTI-led regime to disburse more than Rs150-160 billion loans under the existing arrangement till the completion of its five-year term by June 20, 2023.

With regard to the trick played by Ministry of Finance in its summary tabled before the last ECC meeting, official sources explained the outlay of Rs1.053 trillion was earmarked for mark-up subsidy and expected losses of EAs for 2021-28.

According to that summary, this approved allocation shall be reviewed at the end of each financial year against actual utilisation to assess the need for any additional allocation, if needed, and to remain within the guarantee limits agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In reality, the Ministry of Finance has double-spoken here as first it presented there was a massive allocation of funds for mark-up subsidy and provision of loan default but at the same time in the same summary, it said the limit of guarantees agreed with the IMF should not be breached/violated.

The limit agreed with the IMF for KPP stands at just Rs40 billion for the current fiscal year.

“With the existing pace of disbursements of loans, the outlay for mark-up subsidy and loan default of Rs1.053 trillion cannot be utilised in next 15 to 20 years,” one top official commented.

The Ministry of Finance rightly undertook several steps to curtail unbridled disbursement of loans and placed certain checks that would ultimately slow down the loan disbursements. Under the KPP, the government shall provide a 10 percent First Loss Component/Scheme Level Guarantee to EAs, which will be administered and routed through Wholesale Lenders (WLs).

The EAs shall also be able to lend more aggressively and reach the lowest income strata under the Programme for credit optimisation due to this security provided by the government.

The default trigger for payment under Government Guarantees extended to EAs shall be decided in accordance with Prudential Regulations (PR) of SBP pertaining to Microfinance Banks i.e., PR related to the classification of the loan in the “Loss” category would be the benchmark for this purpose and presently it is 180 days.

The government shall provide 50 percent Risk-Sharing (Pari-Passu) Component/ Scheme Level Guarantee to WLs against the financing extended to the EAs.

The WLs shall only be eligible to claim the above-mentioned 50 percent Pari-Passu Government Guarantee when their respective EAs declares the default or file bankruptcy/insolvency i.e., WLs shall make all efforts to recover the default amount over and above 10 percent against each component/scheme from respective EAs and remedy to claim Pari-Passu 50 percent Government Guarantee shall only be available to WLs when EAs will declare default/ file bankruptcy and recovery is no more possible from EAs.

The mark-up subsidy shall only be payable by the government until the due dates of loans forming part of the scheme. No Mark-up subsidy shall be payable in respect of any overdue loan amount.

In the event the Government Guarantee has been called and the government has made the payment, the bank shall continue to make all possible efforts to recover the default amount as if it is still outstanding. Moreover, State Bank of Pakistan shall ensure the banks take all possible measures to recover the default amount.

In case the loan is recovered, in respect of which the Government Guarantee has already been called and payment has been made by the Government, the amount shall be adjusted against the upcoming quarterly payment of mark-up subsidy. On the other hand if there is any amount left to be settled, that shall be immediately refunded to the government.