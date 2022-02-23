Govt to purge institutions of nepotism: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the "Sifarish" culture has destroyed the institutions while present government is utilising all resources to purge the institutions of the culture of nepotism; he stated this while addressing an event on International Day of Thinking under the aegis of Girl Guides Association Punjab on Tuesday.

Provincial Commissioner Sarwat Hameed and students from different colleges attended the event. During the function Governor Punjab also cut a cake and planted saplings along with the participants.

Addressing the function, Governor Punjab said that youth is our asset and we are working to provide them maximum facilities under Kamyab Jawan Programme. “Pakistan Girls Guides Association Punjab has become a prestigious organisation which has been playing a vital role in empowering women as well as building their character. Girl Guides have outshined Boy Scouts like they did in the field of education”.

Chaudhry Sarwar further said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah served as the patron of Girl Guides Association Pakistan. By making her personality a role model, women can make outstanding progress, he added.

Governor Punjab said that human and environmental survival depends on mutual cooperation. Although climate change is affecting all of us, adding that we all have to play role in controlling the environmental pollution. He further said that we all have a responsibility to work together for the betterment of the environment and for the betterment of mankind because mutual cooperation is the only way to achieve a goal. “Pakistan Girl Guides Association would continue its dedication and passion for empowering women. The doors of Governor’s House are always open for you”. The governor while talking to media said that those who are in power have responsibility to protect national interest instead of personal interest.