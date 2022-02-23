Radd-ul-Fasaad five-year completion: Army’s sacrifices strengthen peace in country, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid rich tributes to unparalleled sacrifices and achievements of the armed forces in war against terrorism in the country. In a statement on the completion of five years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, he said that peace had been maintained and commended armed forces sacrifices for strengthening peace in the country. The armed forces have broken the backbone of terrorists and the nation would not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs who are the proud heroes of the nation, he said. The martyrs have given their lives to thwart the nefarious designs of the terrorists, he said.

Capt Haider Abbas: The chief minister paid homage to the great sacrifice of Captain Haider Abbas who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in Kohlu, Balochistan. In a statement, the CM said that the brave son of the soil had sacrificed his life for maintaining peace as the whole nation salutes him for his bravery. The entire nation is united against terrorists, he added.

SAUDI ARABIA: The CM has felicitated the government and people of Saudi Arabia on its National Day. In a statement issued here, he said the day is a shining chapter of the Islamic history, heritage and the ideal state of modern times.

The strong relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are based on centuries-old history, religion and cultural values, he noted. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep and long-standing relationship that will last forever, he said and added that cooperation and harmony exist between the two brotherly countries in all areas of mutual interest. He said Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in every possible way. Their friendship is a glowing example for the world while the people of Pakistan consider Saudi Arabia as their second home. Pakistanis have a spiritual attachment with Saudi Arabia, the CM concluded.

COORDINATOR: Usman Buzdar Tuesday handed over the notification of appointment as CM’s coordinator for Livestock and Dairy Development to former central president

of PTI Youth Wing Syed Ali Abbas Shah Bukhari here.