Pet show attracts animal-lovers

LAHORE:Zoological Society of Government College University (GCU) organised the first-ever pet show at the university’s Oval Ground on Tuesday. Different breeds of dogs, parrots and rabbits were on show but about four to five feet long python remained the major attraction for the large number of animal lovers, including women, children and the elderly people. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the pet show which was also attended by a delegation of Sri Lanka and a representative of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).