FIA ex-DG granted pre-arrest bail

LAHORE:A District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of the FIA’s former director general, Bashir Memon, in three different cases by March 15. The court while extended the bail of former FIA chief directed the agency to submit investigation report related to the cases on next hearing. The FIA had initiated three investigations against its former head for money laundering, fraud and aiding a suspect wanted in alleged financial crimes. Bashir Memon after the hearing while talking to the media said that all the inquiries initiated against him were baseless and politically motivated. He alleged that the government was using the FIA for political vindication.