Undeterred robbers continue to strike on day one of targeted operation

Police on Tuesday conducted a so-called combing operation in Karachi hours after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered targeted action against street criminals, seeking results from the law enforcement agencies within the next few weeks. But the police achieved nothing significant on the first day of the operation.

On the other hand, street criminals continued to rob people flagrantly, as was clearly evident from the four incidents that occurred on the very first day of the targeted operation. The street crime incidents were reported in Orangi Town, New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Lyari. The CCTV camera footage of the incidents circulating on social media clearly showed the faces of the street criminals fearlessly robbing people.

In Sector 11-E of Orangi Town, three men on a motorbike robbed people sitting in a street at gunpoint. They looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables before escaping.

In New Karachi, robbers targeted a milk shop and looted cash at gunpoint. The footage shows three men on a motorbike arriving on the scene, with one of the pillion riders jumping off the two-wheeler and snatching cash at gunpoint before escaping with his accomplices.

In Block 3 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, two men on a motorbike intercepted a man who was out for a routine walk in the street, but the robbers had to leave without anything because their potential victim had empty pockets.

In Lyari’s Chakiwara area, an unusual incident occurred. Robbers snatched cash from a man as he was depositing it at a branch of a private bank.

The footage shows the man pulling out the cash at the counter, with a suspect snatching it immediately and escaping with his accomplice. The footage circulating on social media show all the suspects robbing people without any fear of being caught by the law enforcers or a mob.

Operation

Hours after the CM ordered an operation due to uncontrolled street crime in Karachi, police conducted an overnight operation in two squatter settlements in Clifton but did not achieve anything major, as a few people were caught and released after a brief detention.

Rangers assisted the police during operations in Shah Rasool Colony and Neelum Colony. Both areas were cordoned off while the action continued, with no one allowed to enter or exit the localities.

The law enforcers conducted a search door to door, and also checked the computerised national identity cards of the residents, while biometric verification of the suspected people was also conducted.

Protest

Journalist Athar Mateen’s family accompanied by journalists held a demonstration in front of the Karachi Police Office on Sharea Faisal to protest against Mateen’s murder and the rising incidents of street crime.

Besides Mateen’s daughter and brother, representatives of the civil society and political parties

also participated in the protest. They demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. “I demand the arrest of my father’s killer,” Mateen’s daughter Rumaisa said. “Today I have lost my father, but tomorrow someone else can lose theirs. I want justice.”

The Journalist Action Committee (JAC) said: “Instead of sitting in their air-conditioned drawing rooms, provincial ministers and high officials of the police should take practical steps to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens of Karachi.”

The protesters dispersed after their three-hour peaceful demonstration. The JAC also announced holding a protest rally from the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. KPC Secretary Rizwan Bhatti said that no area in Karachi is safe from criminals. “Today was the first day of the protest, and such protests will continue. The protesters have given a three-day deadline to the Karachi police to arrest the culprits.”