Sniffer dog wins top UK medal for Afghan work

LONDON: A Royal Air Force dog who sniffed out mobile phones used to coordinate insurgent attacks in Afghanistan was on Tuesday awarded a British animal charity’s top medal for gallantry.

The PDSA Dickin Medal was awarded to Hertz, a 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer who is now retired, for his work protecting British and coalition troops in 2013. Hertz was the first dog in British military history trained to detect electronic communications equipment including mobile phones "which posed a significant threat to the lives of servicemen, women and civilians," said a PDSA statement.

"His exceptional skills undoubtedly protected troops from the ever-evolving advances in digital intelligence," said PDSA director general Jan McLoughlin. "His actions changed the course of countless missions, saving the lives of military personnel and civilians." Hertz received the award during a ceremony at the RAF Club in central London. Born in Croatia, Hertz joined the RAF Police as a puppy after showing exceptional skills detecting drugs.

The military sought training help from the UK Prison Service which frequently uses dogs to sniff out electronic contraband. Hertz and his handler, Warrant Officer Jonathan Tanner, deployed to Britain’s sprawling Camp Bastion base in Helmand province which he "secured and protected against the threat of both an intruder and insider attacks," the PDSA said.