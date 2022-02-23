Mexico City, bastion of bullfighting, considers ban

MEXICO CITY: Matadors in the Mexican capital, home to the largest bullring on the planet, are fighting to prevent a ban on a practice brought by the Spanish conquistadors five centuries ago.
Although the debate is not new, in December, an animal welfare commission in Mexico City’s legislature approved a proposal to prohibit the tradition in the city of around nine million people.
The push has left bullfighting -- and the multimillion-dollar industry surrounding it -- facing an uncertain future after the season ended on Sunday. No date has yet been set for a vote by Mexico City lawmakers on the issue, after the commission opted to open a dialogue with people who would be affected.
Mexico is a bastion of bullfighting, and at its heart in the capital sits the Plaza de Toros, which has a capacity of around 50,000 people. But the capital is also considered a progressive stronghold in the conservative Catholic-majority country, and a pioneer in areas such as same-sex marriage, legal abortion and the treatment of animals. Supporters of bullfighting say the city’s freedoms should also apply to them.
