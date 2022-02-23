Canada finally begins public inquiry into 2020 mass shooting

MONTREAL: Canada on Tuesday launched an independent public inquiry into the worst mass killing in its history, which occurred nearly two years ago when a gunman disguised as a police officer killed 22 people in Nova Scotia.

"Many of you are here to find out what happened, why it happened, and how we can make sure something like this never happens again," Commissioner and Chair Michael MacDonald said in his opening remarks.

The "Mass Casualty Commission" was established in 2020 to shed light on the shooting, in which the police response was sharply criticized. On April 18 and 19, 2020 male dental health care professional Gabriel Wortman, 51 went on a murderous rampage through a quiet rural area in the eastern province, shooting people he knew and others he didn’t.

After a manhunt that lasted more than 12 hours, police shot him dead at a gas station. The investigation was spread over 16 crime scenes, including burned buildings and homes.

The government initially announced it would hold an independent probe to determine why it took so many hours to stop the shooter. But demonstrators had called for authorities to go further and launch a public inquiry, which enables investigators to summon witnesses and compel them to appear for testimony or provide documents. The inquiry was first announced several months after the rampage.