Israeli probe finds police spied on citizen with Pegasus

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli government probe into allegations of police spying on citizens using Pegasus malware on Tuesday said police successfully infected the phone of one individual subject to a court order.

The finding represents the first time the Israeli government has confirmed that the deeply controversial spy-ware -- ostensibly developed by Israeli firm NSO Group as a counter-terror tool for government clients -- has been deployed against a citizen of the Jewish state.

But the probe, backed early this month by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, challenged allegations in Israeli business daily Calcalist that police had hacked the phones of dozens of Israelis who were not criminal suspects.

"There is no indication that the Israeli Police used the Pegasus system in its hands to infect, without a court order, a mobile phone from the list of people that was published in the press," said the three-person investigation team, headed by Deputy Attorney General Amit Merari.

But "two people who were subject to a court order authorising tracking of computer communications were found," and there was "an attempt at infection" in those two cases. Pegasus enables users to remotely activate a phone’s microphone and camera and suck up the data inside.

The US blacklisted NSO Group in November following a global investigation that revealed Pegasus has been used by repressive regimes to target journalists, dissidents, diplomats and others.