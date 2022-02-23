600 migrants rescued off Calabria

ROME: Nearly 600 migrants packed into overcrowded fishing boats in bad weather were rescued overnight off the coast of Calabria, Italy’s coastguard said on Tuesday, adding that one body had been found.

The 573 migrants were found aboard "two overloaded fishing boats and left at the mercy of waves with unfavourable weather conditions that were expected to worsen significantly," it said in a statement.

A large ship and three patrol boats aided in the rescue, which took place about 110-km off Cape Spartivento at the southern tip of Calabria, it said. Among those rescued was a body of a migrant who "had already been dead for a few days," according to witnesses, the coastguard said.