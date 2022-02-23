Key organiser of Ottawa Covid protests denied bail

OTTAWA, Ontario: A judge has denied bail to one of the leading organizers behind protests against Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said on Tuesday she believed there was a substantial likelihood Tamara Lich would reoffend if released. Lich has been a key organiser of the protest that paralyzed the streets around Parliament Hill for more than three weeks. The trucker protest also grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts. They have since ended.

Lich was arrested last Thursday and charged with counselling to commit mischief and promised during a bail hearing on Saturday to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta.