Omicron variant no more severe than original strain: WHO

GENEVA: The BA.2 variant of the Omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday.
Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.
"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalisation. And this is really important, because in many countries, they’ve had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said.
Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO’s Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus. Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of Omicron has circulated widely.
LONDON: A Royal Air Force dog who sniffed out mobile phones used to coordinate insurgent attacks in Afghanistan was on...
THE HAGUE: Dutch judges on Tuesday approved the extradition of a Belgian man accused of abducting a toddler before...
MEXICO CITY: Matadors in the Mexican capital, home to the largest bullring on the planet, are fighting to prevent a...
SYDNEY: Australian police have arrested a suspected mafia hitman after a 12-year nationwide manhunt during which he...
MONTREAL: Canada on Tuesday launched an independent public inquiry into the worst mass killing in its history, which...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli government probe into allegations of police spying on citizens using Pegasus malware on...
Comments