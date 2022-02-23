UK hails ‘sea change’ for women in company boardrooms

LONDON: Britain has experienced a "sea change" in the proportion of women in top company boardrooms, with London gaining ground on Paris, according to a government study published on Tuesday.

Women comprised almost 40 percent of all board positions of companies listed on London’s FTSE 100 index last year, data compiled by the state-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review showed.

London jumped from fifth place to sit behind the Paris CAC 40 index, which retained the top spot with just under 44 percent. The panel said this highlighted "a major sea change in attitudes to getting women leaders to the top table of business in the UK".

There were however just eight women chief executives of the British capital’s top 100 listed companies in 2021. Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 had just 12.5 percent of women in board positions ten years ago.