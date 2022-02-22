 
Tuesday February 22, 2022
National

Tribute paid to Begum Sarfraz Iqbal

February 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Rich tribute was paid to renowned literary figure of the federal Capital, late Begum Sarfraz Iqbal, at a gathering of distinguished people from cross section of the society at a hotel Monday. She passed away 19 years ago in Canada, where she was under treatment.

