PPP, JI oppose PECA ordinance

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA 2016) and Election Act Amendment Ordinances and said these ordinances were a failed attempt by Imran Khan to cover up his incompetence and crimes.

“The Constitution of the country gives every citizen the right to form and express his opinion regarding the government’s performance,” he said while rejecting the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 (PECA 2016) and Election Act Amendment Ordinance on Monday.“The amendments in PECA and Election Act were tantamount to depriving the citizens of their basic rights,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that freedom of expression and press was being muzzled under the guise of preventing false news. “Khan Sahib himself is the biggest leader of fake news mafia in Pakistan,” said PPP chairman. He said, "We will resist the amendments to the PECA and the Election Act at every forum." He demanded that the government should refrain from stifling freedom of expression and honest journalism, and immediately withdraw the controversial ordinance.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq has termed the PECA amendment ordinance a fascist ploy of the PTI government to curb freedom of expression and silence all criticism on its bad governance and anti-people policies. The Imran Khan government wants itself to go scot-free of all misdeeds and people should be silent and aloof like a herd of cattle, he said while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers at Mansoorah on Monday. He said the JI absolutely rejects all restrictions on the media freedom, oppressive style of government, and warns that the ruling elite and opposition cannot suppress people’s voice through such fascist tactics. He lamented that the government has turned the constitutional office of presidency into a factory of producing dictatorial ordinances. “We also reject the amendment in Section 181 of the Election Act 2017,” he said, warning that the PTI government is using all state institutions and resources to steal the next elections.

Unfortunately, in 73 years, democratic values have not been strengthened in the country. Political parties are controlled by a few families, and concepts called justice and law became limited to dictionaries only. He asked people to stand up for their rights and support the Jamaat-e-Islami. The struggle against oppression and injustice will continue till Pakistan is made an Islamic welfare state.

Siraj said the PTI government is writing history of failures in every sphere of life, has not taken a single step for the welfare of people, and Imran Khan has not fulfilled any of his promises.