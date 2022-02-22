Faiz Festival from March 4

LAHORE: The district administration, in a meeting, has decided to hold Faiz Festival at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall from March 4 to 6, 2022.
The arrangements for the Faiz Festival were also reviewed during the meeting jointly chaired by Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman and Chairperson Alhamra Moneeza Hashmi at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here on Monday. Commissioner Lahore instructed the departments concerned to make the Faiz Festival a success under the banner of the City of Literature.
