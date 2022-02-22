Modi trying to install Hindu CM in IIOJ&K: AJK President

ISLAMABAD: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood on Monday said the Kashmir issue has entered a critical and decisive phase as the Modi government is changing the proportion of population in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to install a Hindu chief minister there.

Speaking here at a news conference, he said a conspiracy to convert the Muslim majority into minority in the name of investment in the land of 4000 Hindus in IIOK&K is under way. Imtiaz Khan, advisor to the president, Raja Azhar Iqbal, director general of Information, Afzal Butt and former president of PFUJ were present on the occasion.

Barrister Mehmood said the issue of Hijab is on the forefront in India. He said that on his invitation recently, all leaders of Azad Kashmir came to an all parties conference. “In the first phase, I called the leaders of the base camp of the Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir while overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis are working to highlight the Kashmir issue as well,” he maintained.

The AJK president said he has decided to convene an overseas Kashmir conference in the coming days. International Kashmir conferences will be convened in Brussels, Islamabad and Muzaffarabad on February 24. A big rally is being organized in Islamabad for February 24. A rally will start from the National Press Club.