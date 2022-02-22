Seven more Covid-19 patients die

FAISALABAD: Seven more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,345 in the district and 14 more persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 533 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the same period. He said so far 27,856 patients had recovered from the infection while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 215. He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ hospital, and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 42 patients are getting treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 15 at DHQ hospital, and eight are admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 150 patients have quarantined at their homes.