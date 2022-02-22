Drinking water facility to be provided for Mari Top tourists

MULTAN: The South Punjab Civil secretariat Monday initiated a much-awaited project of supplying drinking water facility at tourist resorts and hill stations.

According to officials, south Punjab Secretary Housing Javed Akhtar Mehmood said Rs 60 million were being spent on establishing drinking water supply facility at Mari top and the work on the project was underway.

Mari top is a hill station in Rajanpur district with 5,400 ft elevation and soon the locals would take the advantage of drinking water. This is one of the coldest places in the region but people avoid its visit due to unavailability of drinking water there.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had promised drinking water facilities in the area and the work on water schemes has been started on urgent basis across Mari top. The officials said the government had decided to establish rest houses in Mari top and Fort Munro to promote tourism in the area by providing basic needs and facilities in the area.

The officials said with the assistance of the Punjab government, the project of water extraction at Mari Top was being implemented, adding that Mari top would not be less than paradise for tourists.