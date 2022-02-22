Quality education for quality human resource

Pakistan is aspiring to become a middle income country and has pinned hopes on youth to steer nation towards the goal. The role of youth has been advocated by the successive governments. It has rational as Pakistan is home to youth bulge (64pc population is below the age of 30).

However, to convert youth bulge into productive human resource there is need of sophisticated education system. This system can meet present and future needs of the country. It is the pre-requisite to put country on the path of sustainable growth and development.

Unfortunately, Pakistan’s education and human resource development system is flawed and directionless. The analysis shows that present system is a source of production of graduates and post-graduates with least knowhow of life skills.

It does not consider the needs of domestic market or labour market and global economic structure. There is also no or weak focus on the skill development of educated youth. It has resulted in unemployed youth and the number is increasing.

The situation will become more complicated, as need and demand of quality graduates and skilled youth will be on the rise in coming days due to two reasons. First, Pakistan is entering the second phase of CPEC which is all about industrialisation, science and technology, agriculture and services sectors. It is well-accepted fact that industrialisation process cannot be sustained without quality human resources.

Scientific and technological progress is only possible through quality scientific and technical education. The dream of modernisation of agriculture can only be achieved through skilled farmers, technicians and quality agriculture scientists.

Second, international professional and labour market is rapidly changing. It is moving towards quality human capital and knowledge economy. Major destinations of Pakistani labour like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Oman etc. are also under immense pressure to diversify. These countries have devised their national visions like Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, Kuwait Vision 2035, Qatar Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040 and Bahrain Vision 2030 to expedite the process of diversification.

These visions categorically mentioned the new specialised sectors like technology, cyberspace management, industrialisation etc. These sectors would require quality professionals equipped with scientific and technological knowledge and labour with sophisticated skills. The failure to provide quality human resource will lead to loss of the market. It will have huge implications for Pakistan, as remittances from the region are major source of foreign reserves for country.

Thus, there is a need to refine the education and skill development systems, which can ensure provision of quality professionals and labour for domestic and international market. Unfortunately, education system in Pakistan is in shambles and literacy rate is only 61 percent, which includes the people who can only read and write their names. It means 39 percent population (85.5 million) is uneducated. Youth is the major impacted segment of the society. According to the UNDP Report 2020, only six percent of youth cross the 12 years of education and 29 percent is illiterate.

The most alarming part is that almost half of youth is neither in employment, training or education. The poor state of affairs is the result of continuous ignorance by the successive governments. First, the state started to shed off the responsibility after introduction of private sector. Private education has become one of the most lucrative businesses with huge profit margins. Now private sector has become power player in the sector and is dictating the state to develop policies according to their preferences. Education is becoming expensive and it is extremely difficult for common citizens to afford it.

Final nail in the coffin is the debacle of Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. Incumbent chairperson Dr Tariq Banuri tried to introduce the concept of quality education and professional development.

He discouraged the concept of quantity and emphasised on the quality. Many people in the government and beneficiaries of the system could not understand this new system. They started a campaign against the chairperson and got the desired results. He was removed through an ordinance and now he has been stripped off powers. HEC, which already had lost many teethes after 18th Amendment, is further on the downward slope.

The present situation necessitates revision of our policies and practices if Pakistan wants to achieve goal of prosperity. For that purpose, there is a need to work on three levels. First, to get accurate picture of the market and devise right set of policies and practices, government should conduct a comprehensive analysis of demand of labour and professionals in the domestic and international markets.

Then analyse the supply side, especially the quality. Supply side analysis must focus on quantitative and qualitative analysis of graduates and under-graduates produced by the universities of Pakistan. It will help Pakistan find whether we are producing human resources according to the demand or not.

Second, for ensuring quality and skilled labour, Pakistan needs to adopt dual-education model like that in Germany and merge education and skills for development of quality human capital. Germany gives equal weight to degree and skill certificate programmes. It also gives opportunities to certificate-holders to benefit from the higher education which helps create professionals with good life skills.

Third, for the production of high-quality professionals like scientists, engineers, technologists and IT specialists, Pakistan needs a strong and autonomous HEC which can steer the nation towards the goal. HEC must be given the power and task to produce quality professionals not graduates who have no skills.

In the conclusion, both the systems (dual-education and higher education) must work hand in hand for better results.