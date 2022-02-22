Disinformation dominates national narrative on Balochistan

After recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, the national discourse in the media is not defined only by the outcome of operations and military equipment but by information warfare targeting audiences at home and abroad. The militants' strategic narrative comprising themes, messages and their delivery platforms predominantly focused on anti-Pakistan propaganda.

This narrative was amplified through ethnic nationalists’ talking points. Their storytelling through social media was aimed to gain legitimacy, international attention and hence more recruitment and financing.

The broader objective of their messaging is focused on undermining Pakistan's vital interests i.e. CPEC, foreign investment and Pakistan-China relations. Just like any conflict, the terrorist incidents in Balochistan were also framed in lies and disinformation. The national media discourse was poorly informed: the main logic was that these events were the result of what is called the "homegrown" reaction of the disgruntled section of the Baloch population. And their main demand surrounds more development funds.

However, this discourse is grotesquely weak. Terrorists do not hide their talking points that their operations are focused on seeking Balochistan's independence. This is a secessionist movement and as such no state worth its salt will allow it to secede from any part of its territory.

To understand the causes of anti-Pakistan narrative and the way forward, first, we have to agree that hostile agencies are trying all efforts to destabilise Pakistan through Balochistan manipulating its fault lines and leveraging the "grievance" and "homegrown" logic of the narrative.

They are fighting against Pakistan at both kinetic and narrative levels. Kinetically proxies like BRA, BLF, BLA, LeJ and TTP which were battered by Pakistan's Army and its intelligence agencies in the last few years, are being spurred and resuscitated.

At the narrative level, the more lethal discourse which is called 5th generation warfare, Pakistan is sadly losing till now, but we still have time to counter it. Zooming in, it is important to understand that Balochistan's law-and-order situation depends on three things: first deterrence, second intelligence and third the narrative. All three are co-related. Without a strong narrative, you cannot get human intelligence, thus you cannot mount a credible deterrence, for instance. The major reason for the poor national narrative is pro-state personalities and figures do not speak up in favour of the state. On the other hand, those who can speak up do not matter as they do not have the necessary clout and position to pitch to larger audiences.

In the current provincial assembly of Balochistan, none is ready to speak against militants and their political voices. Their only focus is to get development funds and kickbacks through transfer/postings.

Having said that, here is the way forward to strengthen pro-state voices in Balochistan: Focus on youth as they are being polluted by the anti-Pakistan slogans of ethnic nationalists and militants, by conducting seminars in universities. This will help challenge the anti-Pakistan narrative.

Second, the people who are propped up and are glorified by the state may be asked to use their good offices to build a narrative leveraging print, electronic and social media platforms. Third, through the identification of authentic ethnic nationalist leadership – who has some credibility in their tribes –and their engagement, the communication gap between the state and society could be bridged.

Fourth, fault lines and genuine issues/demands of the specific areas should be identified through robust mechanisms and be addressed automatically instead of letting sub-nationalist/spoilers exploit, instigate, stage sit-ins and use them in the media. And then the government intervenes in addressing those demands, only to make sit-in crowds as heroes, for example.

Fifth, a competent political team can counter the anti-state narrative, expose their hidden agenda and suggest government address genuine demands timely so militants do not exploit them.

Sixth, true sub-nationalist leaders at local, provincial and national levels should be engaged to prevent them from becoming the prey of hostile intelligence agencies to use them against their own country.

Last but not least, invest in think-tanks to counter intellectually formidable separatist literature and their media propaganda. However, this does not mean only soft power and counter narrative will be good enough to prevent Balochistan from being used as a grey zone by proxies of hostile intelligence agencies.

Let us flag what successful statecraft was all about by recalling Theodore Roosevelt's dictum: “Speak softly and carry a big stick”. Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan and an ex-adviser to the Balochistan government on media and strategic communication. He tweets @Jan_Achakzai