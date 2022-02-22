Oncology units to be set up in Punjab at divisional level

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed setting up of oncology units at divisional headquarters in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Dr Kausar Bano, Dr Saif and Akbar Khokhar. The minister reviewed arrangements for treatment to cancer patients.

The minister said, “The government is setting up oncology units at divisional level. Two liner accelerators are being provided to Jinnah Hospital and Mayo Hospital. People will be given oncology treatment facilities at divisional level. In Multan Pet scan facility is also being provided.

A committee headed by Professor Mehmud Shaukat having Special Secretary, Additional Secretary Technical and Oncology experts has been constituted to oversee the setting up of Oncology units. The committee shall draft recommendations for the setting up of these units.”