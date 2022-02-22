UNRCO initiates extensive uplift plan in south Punjab

MULTAN: The United Nations Resident Coordinator Office has initiated an extensive plan to combat backwardness in south Punjab region. In this regard a UNRCO special team headed by the Head of United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator’s Office in Pakistan, Shah Nasir Khan along with Ms Mariam Iqbal and Punjab Coordinator UNRCO Laila Rubab Jaskani called on Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar at his office on Monday.

According to health officials, a plan would be executed to ensure uplift in eleven districts of south Punjab on equal level. The officials said the UNRCO would provide technical expertise, consultation on development schemes and survey of the backward and most impoverished districts in south Punjab region.

South Punjab Secretary Planning and Development Syed Shoeb Iqbal also attended the meeting. The UNCRO country head Shah Nasir Khan briefed the ACS and said on the request of the Punjab government, the United Nations Resident Coordinator Office (UNRCO), has planned to facilitate a dialogue between the government and key development partners including country heads of the UN agencies and development partnership.

He said the South Punjab deep dive session is aimed at bringing together the government officials of Federal, Punjab and South Punjab and development partners for a discussion on administrative, development, and governance challenges being faced in South Punjab, and to chalk out that how development partners can provide technical and financial support for improving the development indicators of south Punjab.

He said the objective and expected outcome of the session will be aimed at discussing major challenges of south Punjab and a way forward required for addressing those challenges through the development and humanitarian interventions.

Various aspects of the event management such as security and participants related matters were also discussed in the meeting. The ACS was also apprised that development partners will visit projects being implemented by the development partners or the government for understanding of the challenges. He also assured the delegation to provide all administrative support for the success of the deep dive session.